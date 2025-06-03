Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Brown missed practice Tuesday due to an illness, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

After dealing with an undisclosed injury and missing the last two contests against Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, Brown was deemed ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers on Wednesday, but his status is now up in the air. If the right-shot winger ends up being able to suit up for the series opener, Viktor Arvidsson could be a healthy scratch. Brown has generated five goals, eight points and a plus-3 rating over 14 appearances in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

