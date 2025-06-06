Corey Perry News: Forces overtime Friday

Perry scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Perry scored the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Finals history, tallying at 19:42 of the third period to send this contest to overtime. He's earned three goals and two assists during his active four-game point streak. Perry continues to defy his age, racking up eight goals, 12 points, 26 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating through 18 playoff contests while seeing top-six minutes.