Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Dmitry Kulikov headshot

Dmitry Kulikov News: Nets goal in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 5:54am

Kulikov scored a goal on three shots, added five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kulikov snapped an eight-game point drought dating back to his goal in Game 5 of the second round versus the Maple Leafs. The 34-year-old Kulikov has been confined to a third-pairing role, though he's seen plenty of ice time with the first two games versus the Oilers going to overtime. The defenseman has two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 73 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 playoff outings.

Dmitry Kulikov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now