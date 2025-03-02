Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Lyubushkin headshot

Ilya Lyubushkin Injury: Status uncertain for rest of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 4:25pm

Lyubushkin sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's game versus the Blues and is questionable to return.

Lyubushkin crashed into the end wall on his first shift after a collision with St. Louis' Radek Faksa, who received a minor penalty on the play for boarding. Cody Ceci and Matt Dumba will receive extra ice time on the right side if Lyubushkin is unable to return to Sunday's divisional contest.

Ilya Lyubushkin
Dallas Stars
