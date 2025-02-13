Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel News: Really clicks with Tkachuks for USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 8:52pm

Eichel had two assists in a 6-1 USA win over Finland on Thursday at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

He, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk were united mid-game, and Eichel was instrumental in the brothers' success Thursday. He's fast, smart and defensively-sound, and he likes to carry the puck. That means the Tkachuks simply went to where they needed to be, and Eichel found them time and time again. This trio will be a critical success factor for Team USA in this tourney, and they will next show off their skills on Saturday against Canada.

