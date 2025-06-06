Jake Walman News: Assist streak continues

Walman logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Walman has earned five helpers during his four-game streak. He set up Corey Perry for the game-tying goal at 19:42 of the third period, the latest equalizer in Cup Finals history. The 29-year-old Walman is now at eight points, a plus-11 rating, 31 shots on net, 31 hits and 49 blocked shots through 18 playoff appearances. While he's played in a third-pairing role this postseason, Walman has been impactful in all zones, doing exactly what was expected of him when the Oilers acquired him from the Sharks in March.