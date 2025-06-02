Jesper Fast Injury: Hangs up skates

Fast (neck) announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday.

Fast's announcement doesn't come as a huge surprise after he missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a neck injury. Over his 11-year NHL career, the 33-year-old winger saw action in 703 games for the Rangers and Hurricanes, registering 91 goals and 157 helpers before adding another 27 points in 80 postseason contests.