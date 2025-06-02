Jesper Fast News: Hangs up skates
Fast (neck) announced his retirement from professional hockey Monday.
Fast's announcement doesn't come as a huge surprise after he missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a neck injury. Over his 11-year NHL career, the 33-year-old winger saw action in 703 games for the Rangers and Hurricanes, registering 91 goals and 157 helpers while adding another 27 points in 80 postseason contests.
Jesper Fast
Free Agent
