Justin Dowling News: Slings assist in win

Dowling notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Dowling played in a fourth straight game Saturday, and he was able to snap his 10-game point drought. During the skid, he was also scratched 10 times. Dowling has been in the lineup as a bottom-six center, but his playing time is likely to decrease once Cody Glass (undisclosed) is ready to return. Dowling is at six points -- matching his career high -- while adding 31 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances.