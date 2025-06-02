Justin Poirier News: Headed to college

Poirier committed to the University of Maine ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports Monday.

Poirier racked up 80 points in 58 regular-season games with QMJHL Baie-Comeau, his second straight year reaching the 80-point threshold. Selected by the Canes in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old winger may not play a full four years in college but doesn't appear to be an imminent arrival on the NHL roster.