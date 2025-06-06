Menu
Leon Draisaitl News: Earns two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, nine assists). This was his fourth straight multi-point effort, as he was a big part of a frenetic first period. Draisaitl is up to 10 goals, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 50 shots on net, 23 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 18 playoff appearances. He'll look to keep his momentum up on the road as the series shifts to Florida for the next two contests.

Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
