Leon Draisaitl News: Earns two points in loss

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, nine assists). This was his fourth straight multi-point effort, as he was a big part of a frenetic first period. Draisaitl is up to 10 goals, 19 helpers, 11 power-play points, 50 shots on net, 23 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 18 playoff appearances. He'll look to keep his momentum up on the road as the series shifts to Florida for the next two contests.