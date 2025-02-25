Fantasy Hockey
Lian Bichsel headshot

Lian Bichsel Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:14am

Bichsel is in concussion protocol and will be sidelined for at least five to six days, according to Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports on Tuesday.

With Bichsel's timeline in mind, the left-shot blueliner is in danger of missing Dallas' next two games. The 20-year-old sustained the injury in Sunday's game against the Islanders and did not return. Brendan Smith will slot in on the third pairing Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, most likely alongside Matt Dumba.

Lian Bichsel
Dallas Stars
