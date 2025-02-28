Peyton Krebs News: Slump continues Thursday
Krebs' point drought reached 11 games in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Krebs has seen his ice time fluctuate wildly during the drought -- it's been as high 21:42 and as low as 8:56. He was at 17:47 in Thursday's loss, in which he had two shots on net, two hits and a minus-2 rating. Krebs has primarily served as a bottom-six forward this season, earning 16 points, 53 shots on net, 98 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 56 contests. Until his offense shows up again, he can be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now