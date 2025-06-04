Riley Barber News: Signs with German team

Barber agreed to terms on a one-year deal with ERC Ingolstadt on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Barber has appeared in just 16 NHL games in his career, failing to register a point in those contests. Selected by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the 31-year-old Pittsburgh native figures to eventually hang up his skates while finishing his career overseas.