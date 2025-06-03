Roby Jarventie News: Pens one-year deal with Edmonton

Jarventie signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Senators, Jarventie was dealt to the Oilers in July of 2024. The 22-year-old forward appeared in only two games with AHL Bakersfield in 2024-25, registering a pair of helpers. Barring injuries, Jarventie will most likely remain with the Condors in 2025-26, as he has just seven games of NHL experience.