Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Game 1

Bobrovsky is expected to be in the crease on the road for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with Edmonton, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky has given up more than two goals in just one of his last nine appearances, posting a 7-2 record, 1.34 GAA and .944 save percentage. The veteran backstop will need to remain at an elite level to get past the star-studded Oilers and lift Lord Stanley's Cup for a second straight year. Barring an injury, Bobrovsky will be the starter for the Cats the rest of the way.