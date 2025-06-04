Sergei Bobrovsky News: Set to start Game 1
Bobrovsky is expected to be in the crease on the road for Wednesday's Game 1 clash with Edmonton, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky has given up more than two goals in just one of his last nine appearances, posting a 7-2 record, 1.34 GAA and .944 save percentage. The veteran backstop will need to remain at an elite level to get past the star-studded Oilers and lift Lord Stanley's Cup for a second straight year. Barring an injury, Bobrovsky will be the starter for the Cats the rest of the way.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now