Sergei Bobrovsky News: Slated to start in Game 2
Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road against Edmonton in Game 2 on Friday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky stopped 42 of 46 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime defeat to Edmonton in Game 1. That was the first time he had surrendered four or more goals in a playoff outing since Game 3 of Florida's second-round series against Toronto on May 9. He has a 12-6 record, 2.17 GAA and .912 save percentage across 18 postseason outings this year. Edmonton has generated 4.06 goals per game in the 2025 playoffs.
