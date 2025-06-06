Sergei Bobrovsky News: Wins Game 2 in double OT

Bobrovsky stopped 42 of 46 shots in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bobrovsky struggled in the first period, when he allowed three of the goals. The Panthers bounced back and held a lead, only for Corey Perry to score with 18 seconds left in regulation. Bobrovsky held firm in overtime and got the win when Brad Marchand scored 8:05 into the second extra session. With eight goals allowed on 92 shots over the last two games, Bobrovsky hasn't been at his best, but he did enough to send the Panthers home with the series tied at 1-1. He'll likely start again in Game 3 on Monday.