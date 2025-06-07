Menu
Viljami Marjala headshot

Viljami Marjala News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:13am

Marjala signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Saturday.

Marjala has spent the last three years with TPS Turku of Finland's Liiga. He registered eight goals and 44 assists across 54 regular-season games in 2024-25. Buffalo selected Marjala in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, but he became an unrestricted free agent in June after Buffalo relinquished his rights. The 22-year-old forward has a contract with Karpat for 2025-26, but he will probably see time with AHL Bakersfield next campaign.

Edmonton Oilers
