Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman Injury: Status uncertain for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Hyman (wrist) said Wednesday that he isn't sure whether he'll be ready for training camp, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman is unavailable for the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers due to a wrist injury that he sustained last week that required surgery. The 32-year-old revealed Wednesday that he suffered a dislocated wrist and also tore some ligaments in his wrist, leaving his availability for training camp up in the air.

