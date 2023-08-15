All 30 MLB are in action on this Tuesday, so you can take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes for MLB bets. Some of the key matchups on this day include the Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres.

With so many great welcome offers from the top sports betting sites, you won't have any problem finding the one that best suits your betting style. Below, we have narrowed down the top five welcome offers in the sports betting marketplace.

Best Sports Betting Promos For MLB Best Bets – Claim These Bonuses By Signing Up Today

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legalized sports betting, you can sign up for any of these deals on the top sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: This $1,000 first bet welcome offer could be yours today when you sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: When you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you'll get a $1,250 first bet welcome offer, in addition to 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to get your Caesars Rewards account off to a fast start.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and place your first bet of at least $5.

FanDuel Promo Code: When you use the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll get the $1,000 No Sweat First Bet in all states except Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, and West Virginia. In those states, you'll receive a $150 in bonus bets when you place your first wager of at least $5. Not a bad deal either way!

PointsBet Promo Code: If your first bet on each of your first five days loses, you'll be able to get $100 Second Chance Bet five times with the PointsBet Promo Code.

How To Claim Best Sports Betting Promos From Top Betting Apps For MLB Best Bets

Click on the sportsbook promo link you would like to sign up for. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get the registration process started. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if necessary.

Fund your new account with the minimum qualifying deposit. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so be sure to check the details on each one. Many of the popular options like PayPal and major credit cards are accepted.

Choosing The Best Sports Betting Promos For MLB Best Bets

Choosing the best sports betting promos for MLB best bets just got a lot easier with the great wealth of welcome offers above. You can use these offers to wager on MLB odds, take a look at World Series odds, or bet on MLB player props.

Whether you're looking for $150 in bonus bets immediately on the DraftKings Promo Code, or you're looking for a $1,250 welcome offer from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, there's certainly something for everyone.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.