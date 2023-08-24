BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1K For FedEx Cup Standings

It is time to crown a PGA champion for this year. This is the final chance to rise in the FedEx Cup standings, as the world's best golfers will tee off at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA in hopes of claiming a share of the massive prize pool for this year. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim $1k for FedEx Cup Standings.

Sign up for a new BetMGM account through our bonus code link and bet on the FedEx Cup Standings in order to claim the $1,000 first bet offer. Below, we will go over more details about claiming one of the best sportsbook promo codes, as well as show you how to sign up and redeem this offer on one of the best sports betting apps to wager on this week's PGA betting odds.

Sign Up For The $1K BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

Before the Tour Championship tees off, sign up for the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer, which gives you $1k for FedEx Cup Standings. Sign up for a new account and claim this great offer on one of the best sports betting sites by following this step-by-step guide.

To get started, click our BetMGM link to be taken to the account registration page. Once there, enter your identifying information to create a new account, including your name, email address, and physical address. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and fund your new account with at least $10 using top options like PayPal and credit cards in order to activate the welcome bonus.

Redeem The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer On FedEx Cup Standings Odds

The FedEx Cup Standings odds and lines have been posted, as there are a variety of ways that bettors will be able to have action on the Tour Championship when betting on BetMGM. Make sure to follow the steps above to create a new account and claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer to get $1k for FedEx Cup Standings.

If your first bet on the FedEx Cup Standings wins, congrats on cashing your first bet. However, a loss on your first bet means your wager amount will be reimbursed, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer. Bonus bets will be dispersed in five equal payments and must be used within a week.

Bet On The FedEx Cup Standings With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

There are a variety of ways to bet on the FedEx Cup Standings and PGA Tour Championship on BetMGM this week. Before you explore the odds and lines available, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS using the steps we outlined above in order to get $1k for FedEx Cup Standings.

BetMGM has PGA betting odds posted for the tournament winner this week with and without the bonus strokes applied. Without the bonus strokes, the odds favorite to win the tournament is Rory McIlroy, last year's champ, at +550. However, once the bonus strokes from the FedEx Cup Standings have been applied, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Tour Championship, at +140.

Bet up to $1,000 on these PGA odds this week. If your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed in the form of bonus bets, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.