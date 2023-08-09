BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab $1000 Welcome Bonus Now

This week, the PGA Tour heads to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The tournament tees off tomorrow, and there are many different ways to bet on it. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up for a new account and explore the wide variety of PGA betting odds and line.

The BetMGM welcome offer gives new users a first-bet insurance, up to $1,000. This means if your initial wager on PGA betting odds loses, you will be reimbursed in the form of bonus bets. Keep reading to discover how you can claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes available.

Grab A $1,000 Welcome Bonus With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

There are ways to bet along with the St. Jude Championship all week long, but you will want to claim the bonus bet on one of the best sports betting sites to use on the odds to win it all. That means you should be signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today. Take the following steps to claim the $1,000 bonus offer.

To get started, click our BetMGM link to be taken to the account creation page. Once you are there, enter your identifying information in order to create your new account. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and deposit at least $10 using PayPal or credit cards in order to activate the welcome offer ahead of the St. Jude Championship.

Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS First Bet Offer

After signing up for your new BetMGM account using the steps above, it is time to activate the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer. Deposit at least $10 and enter the bonus code in order to activate the bonus, making your first bet on one of the best sports betting apps eligible for the offer.

If you first bet on PGA betting odds this week loses, then you will be reimbursed your initial wager amount, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. However, if your first bet wins, then you will not receive any other perks from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion.

Bonus bets from the first-bet offer will be dispersed in five equal payments. Use them before they expire in a week.

Bet On The St. Jude Championship With The $1,000 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

Will Zalatoris was the winner of last year's St. Jude Championship, scoring -15. However, he will not have the opportunity to defend his win, since he has been out since the Masters. His back issues continued, resulting in him undergoing back surgery. In other words, we will crown a new champion this time around.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on the odds to win the St. Jude Championship. The BetMGM welcome offer is a $1,000 first-bet bonus, which reimburses a losing bet up to $1,000.

Betting on PGA odds is one of the best ways to use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer, since the odds have such a high payout. This is the case since betting on golf can be difficult, but a losing bet will be reimbursed in bonus bets anyways. Rory McIlroy, at +800, looks like a terrific golfer to pick.

After placing your first bet, click the promotions tab to see the other offers available to claim this week.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.