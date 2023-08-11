BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Land $1000 For NFL Preseason Predictions

This week marks the beginning of the NFL Preseason. We saw two games play out last night, but we have quite a few teams experiencing the "Friday night lights" tonight, with six games on the NFL betting schedule. Odds are posted for all of these games on BetMGM, and there are a variety of ways to bet on each of these matchups. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes and view all of the NFL odds for tonight.

The BetMGM welcome offer gives new users a first bet insurance, up to $1,000. This can be used on your NFL Preseason predictions for tonight's games. Below, we will show you how to create your new account on one of the best sports betting sites and claim the $1,000 first bet bonus.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land $1,000 For NFL Preseason Predictions

While there were two NFL Preseason games last night, we still have the majority of the preseason Week 1 games ahead of us. Don't waste any time getting signed up with one of the best sports betting apps using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, since you will receive a $1,000 first bet bonus to use on NFL Preseason predictions as the welcome offer.

To claim this offer, click our BetMGM link to be taken to the registration page. Once you are there, enter your personal information to create a new account. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and deposit at least $10 using top options like PayPal and credit cards in order to activate the $1,000 promotion. After this, all that is left to do is place your first bet.

Land $1,000 For NFL Preseason Predictions With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS sign-up steps above will help you land a $1,000 bonus on your very first bet. After making your qualifying deposit, your first wager will automatically be eligible for this promo offer.

If you first bet on NFL picks wins, congrats on winning your first bet! However, a loss means you are reimbursed your initial wager in bonus bets, up to $1,000. The bonus bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer are dispersed in five equal payments and must bet used in the first week.

Make NFL Preseason Predictions With $1,000 From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

We have six NFL Preseason games tonight, with two of them broadcasted on NFL Network. The first of these two games will be the Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, while the latter is Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals. There will be a lot to watch, and many NFL Preseason predictions can be made by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

When you create a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM promo code steps above, you will receive the $1,000 first bet offer, which reimburses a losing first bet, up to $1,000. With preseason games often being a coin flip, this welcome offer could come in handy for many new bettors choosing to wager on NFL Preseason odds.

There are six more preseason games tomorrow night as well, and two more will be on Sunday. In other words, it feels like the NFL is back, and there are many games spread out across the weekend. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion on any NFL odds, whether it be predicting a preseason winner, betting on NFL futures, or betting on Super Bowl odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.