BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Land A $1000 First Bet Offer

This week, the PGA Tour heads to Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois for the BMW Championship. Many of the world's top golfers will be in competition for the tournament's $20 million purse this week, and you can win money of your own on the PGA this week when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM promo code to bet on golf this week get a $1,000 first bet offer from one of the best sportsbook promo codes. Use this $1K first bet on the PGA betting odds for the BMW Championship.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land A $1,000 First Bet Offer

Ahead of the BMW Championship teeing off this week, get signed up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on these golf odds. The bonus code offer for new users is a first bet worth up to $1,000 on one of the best sports betting sites. Follow these easy steps to create a new account and claim the bonus code offer.

First, click our BetMGM link to be taken to the account creation page for one of the best sports betting apps. Use your identifying information to create your account. This includes your name, email address, and physical address. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $10 in order to activate the welcome offer.

Land A $1,000 First Bet Offer With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

In order to bet on the PGA betting odds this week, follow the registration steps above to create a BetMGM account. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to land a $1,000 first bet offer, then deposit at least $10 with top options like PayPal and credit cards to activate this offer.

Place a first bet on the BMW Championship odds. If your bet wins, congrats on scoring a profit right away. However, if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed your wager amount, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets. These bonus bets will be dispersed in five equal payments, which expire within a week.

Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Land A $1,000 First Bet Offer

Last year, Patrick Cantlay was the winner of the BMW Championship, taking home $2.7 million with a -14 score. He's back to defend his title, but he is not the favorite in the PGA betting odds. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer to use on these odds. If your bet loses, you will be reimbursed your wager amount in the form of bonus bets.

Cantlay is currently tied for third in the odds to win the BMW Championship, at +900. He is tied in the PGA odds with Jon Rahm. The favorite to win it all is Rory McIlroy, at +650. He finished eight last year in this tournament. Scottie Scheffler finished third last year, and he is second in the odds to win this time around (+700).

Your first bet on these golf odds is protected by the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer. If you miss on your first bet, you will be reimbursed in bonus bets, which you can use to place more golf picks for next week.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.