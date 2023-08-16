DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets Now

Division leaders clash on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers in the second of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, and you can be part of the action as the battle for Postseason position heats up with $150 in bonus bets by signing up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

Designed to reward both new and experienced MLB betting fans who are opening a DraftKings Sportsbook account for the first time, this welcome offer enables you to unlock $150 bonus bets simply by making a first bet on DraftKings of at least $5. Whether you win or lose your first bet, you will automatically receive bonus bets that will give you another opportunity to make your MLB picks as the regular season enters the homestretch.

Just click on the "Bet Now" link below, and within minutes you can be making your first MLB bet on DraftKings, and setting yourself with $150 in bonus bets thanks to one of the best sportsbook promo codes being offered today.

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets By Signing Up With the DraftKings Promo Code

The DraftKings Promo Code is available to new customers who are at least 21 years of age and located in a US state where sports betting is legal and DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to take bets.

When you click or tap the "Bet Now" link, you will be redirected to DraftKings new user sign-up page, where you can open a DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address. DraftKings will also request your date of birth and the last four digits of your SSN for identification purposes when creating an account on one of the best sports betting apps.

Funding your new DraftKings account is just as easy. You can choose from the array of banking methods offered by DraftKings to make your first deposit including credit cards, PayPal, or bank transfer.

Once you have opened and funded your account, you can activate this lucrative welcome offer by making a first bet of at least $5 using DraftKings' user-friendly mobile sports betting. Whether your first bet is a winner or not, you will receive $150 in bonus bets that will take your MLB picks on one of the top sports betting sites to new heights.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Welcome Offer

As part of this welcome offer, bonus bets are added to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account within 24 hours of your first bet getting settled, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code. You will receive a total of six bonus bets, each valued at $25.

Each bet can be used to wager on any of the sports betting markets offered by DraftKings, providing you with a golden opportunity to start planning your NFL picks, as well as making your plays on the World Series odds and Super Bowl odds.

However, it is important to remember that any bonus bets that are unused after seven days will expire and be removed from your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code In Time For Tonight's Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the week as the hottest team in baseball, and currently trail only the Atlanta Braves on the World Series odds. However, the Dodgers face a stiff test in their clash with the NL Central-leading Brewers in this week's series at Dodger Stadium.

Whether you are backing the Dodgers or Brewers with their MLB betting strategy, there is no better way to elevate your MLB picks than with $150 bonus bets from DraftKings. So act now, sign up using the latest DraftKings Promo Code in time for tonight's games.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.