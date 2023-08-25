DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 For NFL Best Bets

If you haven't signed up for a new account using one of the top sportsbook promo codes, now is a great time to do so. Get started today using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets for NFL best bets. Just place your first bet for at least $5, and the bonus bets are all yours.

NFL Preseason games are back on our radar this Friday evening with three great matchups for our viewing and sports betting pleasure. The entire nation will get to see the #1 draft pick Bryce Young in action as the Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions in a matchup featured on CBS. In the other two matchups, which you can catch on NFL Network, it'll be the New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers.

Register using the DraftKings Promo Code to start betting on one of the best sports betting apps today.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Grab $200 For NFL Best Bets

To get started on one of the best sports betting sites out there, click on the "BET NOW' button listed below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code. This will take you to the DraftKings new user registration page where you will be required to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so when prompted you'll need to add your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

After completing the steps above, you can go ahead and make your first deposit on one of the top PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at DraftKings is $5, which makes it such a great place for newer sports bettors to get their start. Even if you're a seasoned veteran in the sports betting game, getting started out with $200 in bonus bets is a pretty sweet deal.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab $200 For NFL Best Bets

Now that you have completed the registration/verification and depositing processes, let's find out exactly how the DraftKings Promo Code works.

Once you place your first bet of at least $5, you'll get the $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will come into your account as eight $25 bonus bets, and you'll have seven days to use the entirety of them before they expire. There aren't many restrictions with using these bonus bets, as long as you don't use them on odds boosts, profits boosts, or any other bets that already come with previous promotions attached to them.

Grab $200 For NFL Best Bets Using The DraftKings Promo Code

With three great NFL Preseason games to bet on Friday night, you shouldn't have any trouble finding a spot to land this first bet using the DraftKings Promo Code. Some people say that betting on NFL Preseason games is overdoing it, but we don't share that same sentiment. You can truly find some great spots to take advantage of if you know which players will be in the lineup, or which ones won't be. Bet on the NFL odds, NFL player props, or take a look at NFL futures for any of the teams in action.

Whichever way you decide to go with your first bet, or even bonus bets, make sure you use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets on your first wager of at least $5.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.