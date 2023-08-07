DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly Welcome Offer

We're ready to kick off another week on the sports calendar, and DraftKings has a great welcome offer to get your sports betting journey started today. When you place your first bet of at least $5, you'll get $150 in bonus bets instantly to use on one of the top sports betting sites. Just use the DraftKings Promo Code when you sign up and the welcome offer is all yours.

On today's docket, there are 12 MLB games with a 4:10 pm ET afternoon matchup between National League West rivals – the Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres. Even after the United States Women's National Team's loss yesterday, the Women's World Cup continues to roll on. Tomorrow's slate of matchups includes Colombia vs. Jamaica and France vs. Morocco. The WNBA has the day off, but they'll be back on the court tomorrow with five games for the people.

There are plenty of options on where to place your first bet of at least $5, so make the right choice and collect your $150 in bonus bets with one of the best sportsbook promo codes today.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 Welcome Offer

To get started using the DraftKings Promo Code on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the DraftKings new user registration page where you'll need to provide your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Once you have completed those steps, you will be able to make your first minimum qualifying deposit using one of many methods including PayPal or one of the major credit cards. At DraftKings, the minimum qualifying deposit amount is only $5, so that is one of the major advantages to betting with them.

Use DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $150 Welcome Offer

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets for placing your first bet of at least $5. Whether that first bet wins or loses, you're still getting the bonus bets no matter what.

The bonus bets will enter your account immediately after placing your first bet of $5 or more. However, the bonus bets come to your account in six different installments of six $25 bonus bets and can be used on almost any market (with the exception of bets with odds/profit boosts attached to them). It's also worth noting that you'll have seven days to use your bonus bets or they will expire.

Bet $5, Get $150 Welcome Offer With DraftKings Promo Code

As we mentioned at the top, there are plenty of MLB odds to bet on, including the Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, for all MLB games taking place, you can also bet on MLB player props, like the ever-popular anytime home run prop. If you need to wait until tomorrow, that's ok – there are two great matchups in the Women's World Cup and five games on the WNBA hardwood.

Just remember to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 for the minimum qualifying offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.