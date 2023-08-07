FanDuel Promo Code - $1000 Offer For Braves vs Pirates Picks On ESPN+

The Atlanta Braves aim for a ninth straight win over the Pittsburgh Pirates when these NL rivals begin a three-game series at PNC Park on Monday night, and you can be ready to make your play on the Braves vs Pirates picks with a Second Chance welcome offer valued at up to $1,000 when you sign up today using the latest FanDuel Promo Code.

The latest offer for new customers from one of America's top MLB betting sites enables you to make your first bet at FanDuel with confidence. If your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed with bonus bets valued at up to $1,000 that can be used to wager on any odds across the hundreds of sports betting markets offered by FanDuel including MLB odds and World Series.

To take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promo codes, simply click or tap the "Bet Now" link to start the sign-up process using the latest FanDuel Promo Code, and claim your No Sweat First Bet bonus today.

Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offers Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets

This top sportsbook promo is available to new customers who are at least 21 years old and located in a US state where FanDuel is licensed to accept wagers, except for Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, and Illinois.

Sports bettors in Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, and Illinois can still enjoy the benefits of signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code. New customers in those states can claim $150 bonus bets simply by making a first bet of just $5 on one of the best sports betting apps.

To begin the sign-up process on FanDuel's new customer registration site, click the "Bet Now" button. You will be asked to provide your name, address, telephone number, and email address to open your new FanDuel account, as well as your DOB and the final four digits of your SSN for security purposes.

Once you have completed the sign-up process, you can select from a variety of options to make a first deposit including PayPal and credit cards, and activate the FanDuel Promo Code by making a first bet.

Claim $1,000 In MLB Bonus Bets Using FanDuel Promo Code

If your first bet doesn't win, no sweat. Thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code, you will receive the value of the stake of your first bet in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000, that you can use to make your Braves vs Pirates picks on the MLB odds.

Bonus bets are added to your new FanDuel account within 72 hours of your first bet getting settled. Your bonus bets can be used to wager on any MLB odds or futures offered by FanDuel, but will expire after seven days if unused.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates Lucrative Welcome Offer

The Atlanta Braves have rocketed to the top of the World Series odds while compiling the best record in baseball this season, and you can back them as they aim to extend their dominance over the Pirates with up to $1,000 in bonus bets by signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

With two welcome offers designed to meet the demands of both new and experienced sports bettors, FanDuel has got you covered. So don't delay. Sign up today, and be ready to make your MLB picks on tonight's games using FanDuel's top mobile betting app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.