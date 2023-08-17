FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1K For MLB Player Props

There is plenty of baseball betting action today, and you can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code to get $1k for MLB player props to start your sports betting journey on the right foot. Two of the top hitters in the NL are expected to square off on Thursday, when the Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up a crucial three-game series with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Former NL MVPs Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich have had dominant seasons, making them intriguing targets for betting on MLB player props tonight.

When you take advantage of this special welcome offer from one of America's leading online sports betting sites, you can make your first bet on the MLB player props worry free. If your first bet on FanDuel doesn't win, you will receive bonus bets equal to the value of the stake of your first bet that you can use to make additional MLB picks including agers on MLB player props.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $1K For MLB Player Props

Signing up using the latest FanDuel Promo Code takes just a few minutes. Just click or tap the "Bet Now" link below to start the sign-up process, and stake your claim to this No Sweat First Bet welcome offer thought one of the best sportsbook promo codes today.

The welcome offer unlocked by signing up using the FanDuel Code is available to first-time customers who are at least 21 years old and present in a US state where sports betting is legal and FanDuel is licensed to operate, except for Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee.

Sports bettors in Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, and Illinois can still enjoy the benefits of signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code with a unique welcome offer that unlocks $150 in bonus bets simply by making a first bet of $5.

Click the "Bet Now" link to begin the sign-up process on FanDuel's new customer registration portal. As part of the new account registration process, you will be asked to provide your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address. In addition, you will be asked for your DOB and the final four digits of your SSN as part of FanDuel's ongoing efforts to keep your account safe.

Once you have completed the sign-up process, you can select from the wide variety of banking options to make a first deposit, like PayPal and credit cards, and activate the FanDuel Promo Code by making a first bet.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $1K For MLB Player Props

When you sign up for one of the best sports betting apps today using the latest FanDuel Promo Code and your first bet on FanDuel doesn't win, you will receive a bonus bet equal in value to the stake of your first bet, up to a max of $1,000 that you can use to make another wager on the MLB player props.

After your first bet is settled as a loss, your bonus bet will be added to your FanDuel Sportsbook within 72 hours. In addition to MLB props, you can use your bonus bets on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel including World Series futures, as well as NFL odds and NBA picks. However, all bonus bets must be used within seven days, before they expire and are removed from your account.

Get $1K For MLB Player Props With The FanDuel Promo Code

Both Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich are poised to finish the MLB regular season among the NL batting leaders, and you can also get your MLB betting strategy off to a productive start with a bonus bet of up to $1,000 when you sign up today using the FanDuel Promo Code.

Time is running out on the MLB season, so don't delay. Act now, and make your play using one of the country's most popular mobile sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.