FanDuel Promo Code: Get Sunday Ticket Welcome Offer Now

The final weekend of NFL preseason football kicks off on Thursday night, and you can give yourself an edge as you make your NFL picks by signing up at one of America's top online sportsbooks using the latest FanDuel Promo Code to get Sunday Ticket welcome offer now.

Designed especially for sports bettors signing up at FanDuel for the first time, this limited-time welcome offer garners you $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional wagers on the NFL odds simply by making a first bet of $5.

This lucrative welcome offer, one of the best sportsbook promo codes available, also provides new customers with the added value of $100 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click on the "Bet Now" link on this page to start the sign-up process, and enjoy the benefit of a low-cost subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket along with $200 in bonus bets that will have you ready to wager on the NFL Week 1 odds using one of the most popular mobile sports betting apps available.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get Sunday Ticket Welcome Offer Now

Introduced just in time to celebrate the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, this limited time FanDuel Promo Code to get Sunday Ticket welcome offer is only available until September 18.

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a US state where sports betting is legal and FanDuel is licensed to accept wagers via its top mobile NFL betting app, you can get started by clicking the "Bet Now" link below to start the sign-up process on FanDuel's secure new customer registration site.

As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked for your name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number. Your DOB and the final four numbers of your SSN will also be requested, and used to verify your identity.

Once you have completed the sign-up process, you can fund your account with a first deposit using banking methods like credit cards or PayPal, and make a first bet of $5 on any fixed odds sports betting market offered by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Register Using The FanDuel Promo Code To Get Sunday Ticket Welcome Offer Now

Thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code, whether your first bet is a winner or not, $200 in bonus bets will be added to your FanDuel account within 72 hours of your first bet getting settled, along with a Sunday Ticket welcome offer. You will also receive a special code that you can use to save $100 on a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, enabling you to keep tabs on your NFL picks on game day throughout the season.

You can use the bonus bets received by signing up using the latest FanDuel Promo Code to make additional wagers on the NFL odds, NFL player props, Super Bowl odds, or any other sports betting market offered by FanDuel.

However, any unused bonus bets expire and will be removed from your FanDuel account after 14 days.

Get A Sunday Ticket Welcome Offer Now With The FanDuel Promo Code

The final weekend of NFL preseason action gets underway on Thursday night with a date between the Atlanta Falcons and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, and you can be ready with $200 bonus bets and $100 savings on a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket by signing up today using the newest FanDuel Promo Code.

Don't delay. Click on the "Bet Now" button to take advantage of this top sportsbook promo designed especially for NFL sports betting by one of the top online betting sites in America.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.