Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Impressive going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Wan-Bissaka scored twice and assisted five times in 36 appearances (35 starts) in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka made the switch to West Ham and immediately became the most important part of the starting XI for the side. He was brilliant up and down the pitch, tirelessly shoring up the right flank while also getting involved in the attack. The defender seems set to remain a huge part of the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now