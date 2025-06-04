Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Impressive going forward

Wan-Bissaka scored twice and assisted five times in 36 appearances (35 starts) in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka made the switch to West Ham and immediately became the most important part of the starting XI for the side. He was brilliant up and down the pitch, tirelessly shoring up the right flank while also getting involved in the attack. The defender seems set to remain a huge part of the starting XI for the foreseeable future.