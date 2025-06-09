Abakar Sylla News: Decent season as depth option

Sylla appeared in 21 Ligue 1 games for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Sylla played two times less as a starter compared to his first season under the Strasbourg shirt but contributed decently in the back-three when needed. The Ivorian couldn't set new career highs in Ligue 1 but still has three years on his contract and is expected to remain a bench option in Racing's backline next season.