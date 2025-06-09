Abdoul Ouattara News: Emerging talent in Strasbourg

Ouattara made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Ouattara demonstrated his potential by contributing both a goal and an assist in 463 minutes with the Racing. His intelligent positioning and willingness to press suggested an eye toward developing into a rotation option. With opportunities to build on this foundation, he may establish himself as a reliable secondary option in various spots in the lineup, since he played in all three possible lines for Strasbourg under coach Liam Rosenior.