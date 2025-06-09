Abdoul Ouattara News: Emerging talent in Strasbourg
Ouattara made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
Ouattara demonstrated his potential by contributing both a goal and an assist in 463 minutes with the Racing. His intelligent positioning and willingness to press suggested an eye toward developing into a rotation option. With opportunities to build on this foundation, he may establish himself as a reliable secondary option in various spots in the lineup, since he played in all three possible lines for Strasbourg under coach Liam Rosenior.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now