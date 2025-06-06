Abdoulaye Bamba Injury: Decent season in backline

Bamba appeared in 19 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, starting 16 games and accumulating 1,511 minutes to contribute to three clean sheets.

Bamba provided defensive solidity in the backline this season for Angers, helping the team avoid relegation from the French top flight. His disciplined approach was reflected in his low foul rate and only two yellow cards throughout the season. While his offensive contributions were minimal, Bamba's defensive reliability was a key component of Angers' backline allowing him to set new career highs with 76 clearances and eight blocks. Bamba is currently in talks with the club to extend his contract as his deal expires at the end of the month.