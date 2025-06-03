Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: Rising role while on loan

Ndiaye made 27 appearances across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Ndiaye's strength and aerial ability fortified Brest's central defense when it was needed, becoming a regular starter when the backline faced many injuries throughout the season. He started the season as the fourth central defender in the rotation while being loaned by Troyes, and slowly became a regular starter, making good impressions in Champions League as well. His tackling and positioning were key in neutralizing opposing forwards with impressive contributions in the backline, averaging 2,22 tackles and 6,22 clearances per game in league play. Ndiaye's performances contributed significantly to the team's defensive resilience and could convince the club to activate the buying clause in his loan contract ahead of next season.