Abdukodir Khusanov News: Rough intro to Premier League life

Khusanov started in all six of his appearances while registering three interceptions, five tackles and 28 clearances in the Premier League.

Khusanov didn't have an ideal start to his time in the Premier League with Manchester City after joining from Lens this season. He would see a few appearances here and there right after joining the club, and continued to see time, but after a couple of crucial errors, he was finally held to the sidelines. That said, he still has plenty of room to improve in the future. The 21-year-old is unlikely to see a regular starting spot next season but will still hope to work into the rotation a bit more after close to a year with the club.