Abdulai Juma Bah News: Consistent option on loan

Juma Bah made 10 appearances (eight starts) for Lens on loan from Manchester City.

Juma Bah was a decent contributor in the first half of the season with Valladolid before Manchester City signed him and loaned him to France. He continued to do well with Lens, and will now return to City. He's more than likely going to be loaned out again, as City don't have immediate space for Bah in the first team.