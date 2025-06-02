Abner Vinicius News: Correct season with Lyon

Vinicius played 25 matches for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Vinicius provided consistent performances at left-back, contributing both defensively and offensively as the substitute option when Nicolas Tagliafico had to miss games. His ability to support attacks added depth to Lyon's flank play. He set new career highs in league play with one goal, seven shots, 11 chances created, 31 crosses, and 29 tackles. Continued development could see him become a key asset in the team's defense since he has four years left on his contract, and his main concurrent is reportedly on the move during this summer transfer window.