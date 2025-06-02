Achraf Hakimi News: Nets opening goal

Hakimi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Hakimi would waste no time in getting PSG an early lead Saturday after he would find the back of the net just six minutes in after a beautifully worked play. This would be the highlight of his match, as despite being involved all over the field, he would see more play in the buildup for the rest of the match. This is a second straight match with a goal in UCL play to end the season, notching four goals and five assists in 17 UCL appearances this campaign.