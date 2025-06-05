Adama Traore News: Delivers eight assists

Traore registered two goals and eight assists while adding 39 shots (12 on target), 113 crosses (31 accurate) and 45 scoring chances created in 40 appearances (20 starts) during the past season.

Traore wasn't a safe starter except in the initial nine games but did a valuable job generating opportunities up front at various points of the competition. That said, his lack of significant minutes and his side's struggles against tough opposition caused him to have spells of up to nine outings without a goal or assist. This was Traore's best season for assists since 2019/20, while it was within his usual figures in scoring. His strengths may continue to benefit the club, which has exercised an option to extend his contract until June 2026, but it's unclear whether he'll be a first-choice player in upcoming years.