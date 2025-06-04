Fantasy Soccer
Adnan Januzaj News: Returns to Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Januzaj is returning to Sevilla after his loan spell with Las Palmas, the club announced.

Januzaj had a disappointing loan spell in Las Palmas, failing to secure consistent playing time despite several opportunities. He struggled to make a lasting impact and remained on the fringes of the starting lineup throughout the campaign. He is heading back to his parent club Sevilla with his future a bit blurry since he has only one year left on his contract and could be keen on the move during this summer transfer window.

