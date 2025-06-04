Adnan Januzaj News: Returns to Sevilla
Januzaj is returning to Sevilla after his loan spell with Las Palmas, the club announced.
Januzaj had a disappointing loan spell in Las Palmas, failing to secure consistent playing time despite several opportunities. He struggled to make a lasting impact and remained on the fringes of the starting lineup throughout the campaign. He is heading back to his parent club Sevilla with his future a bit blurry since he has only one year left on his contract and could be keen on the move during this summer transfer window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now