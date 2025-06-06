Adrien Hunou News: Transition to reserve squad

Hunou did not make any Ligue 1 appearances for Angers during the 2024-25 season, instead featuring for the reserve team where he scored two goals in 11 matches.

Hunou's absence from the first team indicates a shift in his role within the club, focusing on mentoring younger players in the reserve squad while being considered an undesirable by coach Alexandre Dujeux at the beginning of the campaign. His experience and leadership were valuable assets at the reserve level, contributing to the development of emerging talents while bringing his journey with Angers to a close. Hunou has been linked this week with a move to his former club Clermont to continue his career in France.