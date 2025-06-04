Adrien Truffert News: Decent season with Rennes

Truffert made 33 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Truffert's ability to support the attack from the left-back position added an extra dimension to Rennes' play once again, although the overall season of the Rennais has been a disappointment. His overlapping runs and precise crosses created numerous opportunities, helping him set new career highs in league play with 39 chances created, 145 crosses, 38 corners, 27 interceptions, and 52 clearances. With one year left on his contract, Truffert could be keen on moving in the summer, with reports saying Marseille is interested in the left-back to strengthen their backline ahead of next season with the Champions League back in the Velodrome.