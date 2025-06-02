Ainsley Maitland-Niles News: Decent season with Gones

Maitland-Niles appeared in 43 matches for Lyon across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

Maitland-Niles' versatility allowed him to fill various roles across the midfield and defense. His contributions in both attack and defense provided valuable flexibility to the squad for his second season with the Gones. He set new career highs in league play with 22 shots, 27 chances created, 48 crosses, 71 tackles, and 59 clearances. With consistent performances, he proved to be a reliable option for the team. He still has two years on his contract and could play a key role for the club again next season.