Akil Watts News: Nets opening goal

Watts scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against the Portland Timbers.

Watts scored the opening goal of the match Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 50th minute of the contest. This is a rare goal for the defender, with it only his first of the season and his first since joining the club last campaign. He will hope to make this more of a regular occurrence, although he only has 15 shots in 16 appearances this season.