Albert Rusnak News: Four crosses in loss

Rusnak recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Rusnak matched a team-high with two shot attempts (zero on goal) and produced a team-best four crosses (two accurate) before being sacrificed for a substitute in the 671st minute as Seattle were down to nine men. The performance concluded a four-appearance stretch over which the attacking midfielder was credited with at least one chance created in each appearance and created 14 total chances.