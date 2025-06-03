Albert Rusnak News: Provides service from flanks

Rusnak registered 10 crosses (three accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Minnesota United.

Rusnak led the Seattle attack Sunday in corners (nine) and crosses attempted (10, three accurate) as they were outclassed by Minnesota in a 3-2 defeat. The midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) to the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Rusnak has started and played the full 90 minuets in four successive league fixtures. Over that stretch, he's attempted 33 crosses (nine accurate) and 24 corners while creating 14 chances.