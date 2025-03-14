Alejandro Andrade Rivera News: Sent off versus Leon

Andrade received a red card in Friday's game against Leon.

Andrade made two clearances and one tackle across 26 minutes before being shown a straight red card Friday. The midfielder is therefore suspended for the next fixture versus Queretaro and could reappear in round 14 at Tijuana. Given that he has been deployed as a center-back in the last two matches, his spot may be filled by the return of Alexis Pena to the starting lineup, while Jesus Alcantar and Alan Montes could also get increased playing time.