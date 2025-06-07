Aleksandar Sedlar News: Limited opportunity for the season

Sedlar appeared in nine matches, including seven starts for Deportivo Alaves in the 2024 season.

Sedlar had two fewer appearances and four fewer starts compared to last season with the club, but he was able to produce the same number of tackles won (10). He also remained astute with at least 10 interceptions for a second straight season. On the other hand, this was the first time in the last four seasons that he failed to account for even one chance created.